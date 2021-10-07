Menu
Jeffrey L. Kriha
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Kriha, Jeffrey L.

August 27, 1959 - October 3, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Jerry Kriha; father-in-law, Ernie Archer. Survived by wife of 39 years, Peg Kriha; children, Justin (Mary) and Meganne; 3 grandchildren: Jude, Vivianne, Colette; mother, Janice Kriha.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 8th from 5pm to 7 pm at West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7:00 pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 9th at 10:30 am at St Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University, Athletics Department or Boys Town.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Oct
8
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St Wenceslaus Catholic Church
15353 Pacific Street, NE
We send our sincere condolences to the Kriha Family. We have known Jeff as an eyewear frames Representative since 1988. He was simply the best at his work and a completely wonderful person to know. We will miss him and his service greatly. Howard and Mary
Dr. Howard and Mary Christman
Work
October 8, 2021
My heart goes out to you, Peggy, & family.... Knowing Jeff by way of "the dental office connection " I remember Jeff as an upbeat guy & great buddy to Bob. Always enjoyed seeing him when he stopped in. Hugs & Prayers
Kathy Steenson
October 7, 2021
I´m so sorry to have heard this sad news! I´m forever grateful for all Jeff did for Thomas. I´ll always cherish our special shots at the boys graduation and Tom´s wedding. Gods blessings.
Dianne Spellman
October 7, 2021
Peggy, We are so very sorry to learn of Jeff's passing. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom, Kerry and Courtney (Baehman) Groves
October 7, 2021
I am really sorry to hear about Jeff he has been a rep of my for 20 plus years I will really miss him he was one of the good ones. Shirley from the Chadron Vision Center
Shirley
Work
October 7, 2021
