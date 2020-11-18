Higgins, Jeffrey P.
March 9, 1955 - November 15, 2020
Jeffrey was born in Omaha to Gene and Dorothy Higgins. He worked a few years as a real estate agent but spent most of his career as an Independent Insurance Claims Adjuster. Preceded in death by father and brother, Dan Higgins. Survived by wife, Lora; twin daughters, Kristin Higgins (Darren Kies) and Tricia (Jeff) Hultgren; grandchildren: Parker and Hunter Kies and Grant and Luke Hultgren; mother and sister, Mary Higgins (Patrick Kennison).
Private family services. Jeffrey's Memorial Mass will be livestreamed Friday, Nov. 20th at 10:30AM at https://boxcast.tv/view/jeffrey-higgins-ajwq4jobhdqke4fvoq0n
. Inurnment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.