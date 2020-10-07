Menu
Jeffrey T. Horeis
Horeis, Jeffrey T.

Age 41 - October 5, 2020

Survived by wife, Kayla; children, Dallas, Kailynn, Maximus, and Makena; parents, Thomas and Nancy Horeis; brothers-in-law, Rick (Juline) and Eric Lebeda; mother-in-law, Kathy Lebeda; father-in-law, Rick Lebeda.

CELEBRATION OF JEFF'S LIFE: Monday, October 12, 10am, with VISITATION one hour prior to service, all at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison

(402) 593-6100

www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
