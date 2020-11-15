Menu
Jennifer K. Davis Harder
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
Harder, Jennifer K. Davis

October 2, 1970 - November 12, 2020

Preceded in death by grandparents: "Hap" and Betty Hatter of Costa Mesa CA; and Jim and Irene Davis of Bellevue NE. Survived by father, Jim Davis; step-mother Cindy of Papillion, NE; brother, Matthew and wife Robyn), and nephews, Grayson and Cayden, all of Omaha; and also companion, Tommy Krueger of Omaha. Jennifer is also survived by many fantastic aunts, uncles, and cousins, in the Omaha area, Minnesota, and California, who all played an important part in her life.

Special thanks to the Covid-19 team at UNMC. Your skilled efforts, compassion, and kindness are what make you the rock stars and superheroes that you are.

In lieu of flowers, Donations to Town and County Humane Society of Papillion, or any charity of your choice in Jennifer's name.

Private Family Services. Life Celebration at a later date.

CHAPEL OF MEMORIES

9001 Arbor Street #111 402-551-1011

omahachapelofmemories.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
