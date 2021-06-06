Menu
Jennifer Marie Peavy
1986 - 2020
BORN
1986
DIED
2020
Peavy, Jennifer Marie

Jennifer Marie Peavy, 34, of Omaha, NE passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on March 6, 1986 to Mike and Rhonda Peavy. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Jen was a free spirit who loved to laugh. We will miss her bright smile and contagious laugh. Our Jen is now home with her grandparents whom she has missed dearly in this life.

Survived by her mother and father, Mike and Rhonda Peavy; brother, Matt Peavy (Jeena Davis); sister and brother-in-law, Mandy and Josh Cordoba; nieces, Evie and Elaina; and nephew, Ethan. Preceded in death by her beloved grandmother and grandfather, Floyd and Doris Polsley.

Due to the pandemic, we were unable to hold her funeral in November. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 12th at 3pm, at 13334 N 66th St. Omaha, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
13334 N 66th St., Omaha, NE
