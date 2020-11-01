Nebel, Jerald M.



Age 80



Jerald M. Nebel, of Cedar Rapids, NE, passed away on October 9, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Kathryn Nebel; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary (Louie) Batenhorst, Veronica (Joe) Feigenbutz, Dorothy (Fred) Klein, Teresa (Harold) Heithoff, Bob Vana, Ray Finken. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Mary Jane; children: Dr. Michele (Jay) Anderson, Omaha, Michael (Cathy) Nebel, Cedar Rapids, NE, Michaela (Dr. Todd) Glover, Basking Ridge, NJ; grandchildren: Taylor, Clayton, Kate Anderson; Josie, Emma Nebel; Maya, Nina Glover; siblings: Helen Vana, Florence Finken, John Nebel; triplet brothers, Joe and Jim Nebel.



Jerry chose farming/ranching as his career, which he loved.



A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL was held at St. Anthony Church, Cedar Rapids, NE, on October 15, 2020. Clergy officiating: Fr. Jim Heithoff (Jerry's nephew); Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz, Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier. Burial at St. Anthony Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church, P.O. Box 56, Cedar Rapids, NE 68627.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.