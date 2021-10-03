Rumbaugh, Jerelene Marie and Ronald Keith



1950 - 2021



Died on September 11, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Keith Rumbaugh on July 15, 2021.



Jerelene Marie Rumbaugh was born in Omaha on November 1, 1950 to Jeremiah Gill and Eileen Anderson Gill. Ronald Keith Rumbaugh was born in Omaha on March 5, 1950 to Eldon Rumbaugh and Virginia DiBernardo Rumbaugh.



Ron and Jere were High School sweethearts who were married in the spring of 1969. Ron worked at Control Data Corporation while they raised their sons, Ron and Gregg. In 1984 they moved their young family to Colorado for Ron's job in computer manufacturing. In 1986 they moved to Utah, and in 1988 they moved again and settled in Moorpark, CA. Jere worked in medical offices as a receptionist. Ron had a love of computers, electronics, wrestling, and woodworking; and Jere crocheted and was an avid reader. Ron's and Jere's marriage was full of joy, and they were always making each other laugh. They had a great love of family, the Colorado mountains, and California. When Jere was diagnosed with MS, Ron lovingly cared for her and was always by her side. In 2005 Ron and Jere retired and moved to Colorado to be near Gregg's family. And in 2010 they moved back to Omaha to be close to family.



Ron and Jere are survived by their sons, Ronald (Brenda) of Mission Viejo CA, and Gregory (Lydia) of Denver, CO; five grandchildren: Taylor (Dylan), Benjamin, Sydnee (Dylan), Virginia, and Ryder. They are also survived by their sister, MaryAnn Vieregger (Henry); and three sisters-in-law: Diane Gill, Irene Gill, and Cheryl Rumbaug; and many nieces and nephews.



A CELEBRATION of Ron's and Jere's lives will be held on Saturday, October 9, at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.