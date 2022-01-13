McKinnis, Jeremy
July 24, 1981 - January 9, 2022
Survivors: wife Nicole, son Boston, daughter Claire, father Dave (Kathy) McKinnis, mother Kerrie (Bob) Anderson; siblings: Jamie (Orlando) Cueva, Anne (David) Sopke, Bobby (Codi) McKinnis and Bryan McKinnis; grandmother Alice Miller; In-laws: Rose and Jerry Bostwick; brothers-in-law: Troy, Dominic, Matt, Tony and Luke; sister-in-law Jennifer; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 15, at 10:30am at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. VISITATION: Friday, January 14, from 5-8pm at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held in the Blair Cemetery.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.