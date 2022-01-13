Menu
Jeremy McKinnis
1981 - 2022
BORN
1981
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Blair High School
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE
McKinnis, Jeremy

July 24, 1981 - January 9, 2022

Survivors: wife Nicole, son Boston, daughter Claire, father Dave (Kathy) McKinnis, mother Kerrie (Bob) Anderson; siblings: Jamie (Orlando) Cueva, Anne (David) Sopke, Bobby (Codi) McKinnis and Bryan McKinnis; grandmother Alice Miller; In-laws: Rose and Jerry Bostwick; brothers-in-law: Troy, Dominic, Matt, Tony and Luke; sister-in-law Jennifer; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 15, at 10:30am at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. VISITATION: Friday, January 14, from 5-8pm at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held in the Blair Cemetery.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
2005 Davis Dr, Blair, NE
Jan
15
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
2005 Davis Dr, Blair, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Roger and Linda Larsen
Other
January 15, 2022
Randy and Maria Adams
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results