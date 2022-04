McKinnis, JeremyJuly 24, 1981 - January 9, 2022Survivors: wife Nicole, son Boston, daughter Claire, father Dave (Kathy) McKinnis, mother Kerrie (Bob) Anderson; siblings: Jamie (Orlando) Cueva, Anne (David) Sopke, Bobby (Codi) McKinnis and Bryan McKinnis; grandmother Alice Miller; In-laws: Rose and Jerry Bostwick; brothers-in-law: Troy, Dominic, Matt, Tony and Luke; sister-in-law Jennifer; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 15, at 10:30am at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. VISITATION: Friday, January 14, from 5-8pm at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held in the Blair Cemetery.Campbell Aman Funeral Home444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com