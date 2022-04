My sincere Sympathy to the family of Jerry Gau. He was a special man in our life. He brought communion to my husband, Jerry Hurtz, when he was dying of cancer. When he would greet me as I entered for mass, he would bow. He will be dearly missed, Maggie Hurtz, 825 N Cotner Blvd, Apt #211, Lincoln, Ne 68505-2278

Maggie Hurtz, a past Parishner from St. James Church in Omaha December 16, 2020