Deacon Jerome "Jerry" Gau
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Gau, Deacon Jerome "Jerry"

November 26, 1933 - December 10, 2020

Jerry Gau, age 87, of Omaha, passed away from Covid complications.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Gau; parents; brother, Wayne Gau; and sister, Janet Gau. He is survived by his sisters, Monica Clark and Jackie Berdine; brothers, Dennis Gau and Leonard Gau; daughter, Sheryl (Tim) Healy; and son, David (Tracey) Gau of Colorado; granddaughters, Jessica (Justin) Setlik, Jamie (Yibran) Mercado, Casey (Shea) Shiley, Grace Gau, and Jacqueline Gau; and great-grandchildren, Liam and Lexi Setlik.

Jerry was born in Westphalia, IA to the late Cornelius and Leona Gau. The family moved to South Omaha when he was 9 years old and he attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and then South High School. He was inducted into the Army in 1953, completed Basic Training, Leadership Training, promoted to Corporal of Battery 89th AAA Ft. Meade MD, and was Honorably Discharged in 1955. Jerry married Vera Geldis September 14, 1957 and they were married for 49 years until her death in 2006. He went to trade school to become a tool and die maker. He worked for Western Electric/Lucent for over 30 years until retirement.

He was ordained a Deacon on April 1, 1979 by Archbishop Daniel Sheehan, and spent 31 years in active spiritual service to countless constituents. Jerry loved to travel to the western states, especially the mountains of Colorado. He and Vera retraced the entire steps of the Lewis and Clark Trail. He also traveled to the Holy Land with Fr. Pat and other Deacons, and loved his trip to South Africa with his friend, Tom.

He also loved trains, planes, hiking, reading, and coaching youth sports. He was the ultimate handyman and extrovert. He made many friends along his life journey and will be missed by all who knew him.

VISITATION: Monday, December 14, from 4-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N 90th Street, Omaha, NE 68134. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 15, 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestream and other details may be found at:

www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
4710 N 90th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
14
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere Sympathy to the family of Jerry Gau. He was a special man in our life. He brought communion to my husband, Jerry Hurtz, when he was dying of cancer. When he would greet me as I entered for mass, he would bow. He will be dearly missed, Maggie Hurtz, 825 N Cotner Blvd, Apt #211, Lincoln, Ne 68505-2278
Maggie Hurtz, a past Parishner from St. James Church in Omaha
December 16, 2020
Sheryl and David, our deepest sympathy for your loss. He will be sorely missed. Our family really loved him. When Ellen was widowed, he was very good to her and Margaret.
Stan, Ellen & Mary
December 14, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 14, 2020
Joanne Cordwin
December 13, 2020
Jerry was my favorite deacon and dear friend. So glad he was able to visit me in Arizona. I remember him ever so fondly. He was filled with The Spirit of the Lord. I will offer masses here for him. Condolences to the family. Fr. Fitz
Father William Fitzgerald
December 12, 2020
Dear Sheryl & Dave- Jerry has Always had a special impact in my life. He provided comfort & strength during some very difficult times. He will be greatly missed for his Never-ending Love & Compassion! Peace & Blessings- Colleen Cera
Colleen R Cera
December 12, 2020
I read about the loss of Jerry and instantly the memories began to flow. What a wonderful man as well as a good friend. Blessings to each of you.
John Miller
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results