Gau, Deacon Jerome "Jerry"November 26, 1933 - December 10, 2020Jerry Gau, age 87, of Omaha, passed away from Covid complications.He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Gau; parents; brother, Wayne Gau; and sister, Janet Gau. He is survived by his sisters, Monica Clark and Jackie Berdine; brothers, Dennis Gau and Leonard Gau; daughter, Sheryl (Tim) Healy; and son, David (Tracey) Gau of Colorado; granddaughters, Jessica (Justin) Setlik, Jamie (Yibran) Mercado, Casey (Shea) Shiley, Grace Gau, and Jacqueline Gau; and great-grandchildren, Liam and Lexi Setlik.Jerry was born in Westphalia, IA to the late Cornelius and Leona Gau. The family moved to South Omaha when he was 9 years old and he attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and then South High School. He was inducted into the Army in 1953, completed Basic Training, Leadership Training, promoted to Corporal of Battery 89th AAA Ft. Meade MD, and was Honorably Discharged in 1955. Jerry married Vera Geldis September 14, 1957 and they were married for 49 years until her death in 2006. He went to trade school to become a tool and die maker. He worked for Western Electric/Lucent for over 30 years until retirement.He was ordained a Deacon on April 1, 1979 by Archbishop Daniel Sheehan, and spent 31 years in active spiritual service to countless constituents. Jerry loved to travel to the western states, especially the mountains of Colorado. He and Vera retraced the entire steps of the Lewis and Clark Trail. He also traveled to the Holy Land with Fr. Pat and other Deacons, and loved his trip to South Africa with his friend, Tom.He also loved trains, planes, hiking, reading, and coaching youth sports. He was the ultimate handyman and extrovert. He made many friends along his life journey and will be missed by all who knew him.VISITATION: Monday, December 14, from 4-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N 90th Street, Omaha, NE 68134. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 15, 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestream and other details may be found at:BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com