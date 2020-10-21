Coyne, Jerome J.
November 6, 1947 - October 19, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Teresa Coyne; brother-in-law, Terry Sexton. Survived by wife, Lois; sons, Jon, Joe (Kelly), Chris (Sarah), Paul (Abby) and Max; grandchildren, Jonathan Jr., Cade, Rylan, Conrad, Marley; sister, Mary K. Sexton; brothers, Jim Coyne (Maxine), Bill Coyne (Sandy); numerous nieces and nephews.
VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 21st, 7pm Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIALl: Thursday, October 22nd, 11am Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.