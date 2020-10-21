Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerome J. Coyne
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Coyne, Jerome J.

November 6, 1947 - October 19, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Teresa Coyne; brother-in-law, Terry Sexton. Survived by wife, Lois; sons, Jon, Joe (Kelly), Chris (Sarah), Paul (Abby) and Max; grandchildren, Jonathan Jr., Cade, Rylan, Conrad, Marley; sister, Mary K. Sexton; brothers, Jim Coyne (Maxine), Bill Coyne (Sandy); numerous nieces and nephews.

VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 21st, 7pm Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIALl: Thursday, October 22nd, 11am Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Oct
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Oct
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.