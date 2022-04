Mackey, Jerome J.



April 26, 1939 - October 2, 2021



Age 82 - Survived by wife of 59 years, Neva Mackey; children, Michael (Shelley), Janet (Chad) Christiansen, Annie (Creig) Coffman and 6 grandchildren.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am with visitation one hour prior on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel, Omaha, NE. Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery in Churdan, IA. Memorials to the Logan Knights of Columbus.



ROEDER MORTUARY -



108th St. Chapel



2727 North 108th Street



(402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.