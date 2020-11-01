Mikkalson, Jerry A.



November 15, 1965 - October 29, 2020



Survived by 2 sisters, Patricia (Ricky) Bartlett and Sharon Dobson; 2 sons, Clint (Sarah) Yeager, and Adam Gower and Tina Padilla; 2 grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Tuesday 1-9pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 10:30am, Roby Funeral Home. (Casual attire. CDC guidelines will be followed) Burial next to Margo. Memorials to the family.



ROBY FUNERAL HOME



Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.