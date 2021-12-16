Menu
Jerry Duane Aldrich
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Aldrich, Jerry Duane

August 29, 1945 - December 12, 2021

Jerry Duane Aldrich, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 12, 2021, in Council Bluffs. Jerry was born August 29, 1945, in Wahoo, NE, to the late Ralph and Betty (LeMaster) Aldrich.

After graduating high school from Thomas Jefferson, Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked for Nebraska Machinery Company for 33 years.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Betty; brother, Bobby Lee Aldrich. Jerry leaves behind his daughter, Kathy Thomas, and husband David, of Council Bluffs; son, Mark Aldrich, and wife Tammy, of Missouri Valley, IA; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Aldrich, and wife Linda, of Waterloo, NE; sister, Bev Driver, and husband Bob, of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephews.

VISITATION: Monday, 1-2pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Jerry will be laid to rest with his parents in Cedar Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 2pm, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Office for cortege to Cedar Lawn.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 16, 2021
