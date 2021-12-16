Aldrich, Jerry DuaneAugust 29, 1945 - December 12, 2021Jerry Duane Aldrich, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 12, 2021, in Council Bluffs. Jerry was born August 29, 1945, in Wahoo, NE, to the late Ralph and Betty (LeMaster) Aldrich.After graduating high school from Thomas Jefferson, Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked for Nebraska Machinery Company for 33 years.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Betty; brother, Bobby Lee Aldrich. Jerry leaves behind his daughter, Kathy Thomas, and husband David, of Council Bluffs; son, Mark Aldrich, and wife Tammy, of Missouri Valley, IA; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Aldrich, and wife Linda, of Waterloo, NE; sister, Bev Driver, and husband Bob, of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephews.VISITATION: Monday, 1-2pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Jerry will be laid to rest with his parents in Cedar Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 2pm, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Office for cortege to Cedar Lawn.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com