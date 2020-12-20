Menu
Jerry Christiansen
FUNERAL HOME
Pauley Jones Funeral Home
1304 N Sawmill Rd
Avoca, IA
Christiansen, Jerry

Age 79

Avoca, IA. Surviving him is his wife, Rae Christensen of Avoca; children, Steve Christensen of Minden IA, Greg (Connie) Christensen of Tea SD, and Susan (Brian) Wedemeyer of Avoca; grandchildren, Zach (Lauren) Christensen, Caleb Christensen, Ethen Christensen, Emily Christensen, Taylor Wedemeyer, and Ryan Wedemeyer; and siblings, Jeanette Wilkerson of Exira IA, and Judy (Larry) Gillam of De Soto, MO.

A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Monday, December 21, at 1pm at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, IA.

A PUBLIC VISITATION will be held on Sunday, December 20, from 2-7pm at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.

Interment will be held following Services at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca.

PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME

1304 N. Sawmill Dr., Avoca, IA

(712) 343-2453
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
