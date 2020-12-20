Avoca, IA. Surviving him is his wife, Rae Christensen of Avoca; children, Steve Christensen of Minden IA, Greg (Connie) Christensen of Tea SD, and Susan (Brian) Wedemeyer of Avoca; grandchildren, Zach (Lauren) Christensen, Caleb Christensen, Ethen Christensen, Emily Christensen, Taylor Wedemeyer, and Ryan Wedemeyer; and siblings, Jeanette Wilkerson of Exira IA, and Judy (Larry) Gillam of De Soto, MO.
A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Monday, December 21, at 1pm at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, IA.
A PUBLIC VISITATION will be held on Sunday, December 20, from 2-7pm at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.
Interment will be held following Services at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca.