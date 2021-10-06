Menu
Jerry Linn Denton
FUNERAL HOME
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
1404 L Street
Aurora, NE
Denton, Jerry Linn

Age 78

Jerry Linn Denton, passed into eternity at Hospice House in Omaha, NE, on Friday, October 1, 2021.

He left his wife, Carole, three children, Kimberly Denton-Hill and Chris Hill (Ava and Mara), Chris and Ashlea Denton (Henry, Magdalena, Wilhelmina), and Kevin Denton and Jessica Winter (Elliott and Freyja), two stepchildren, Caroline and Tim Jones (Alexandra and Samuel) and Cameron and Rose Kroeger (Franklin).

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 9th, 11am, at the Aurora Methodist Church, 1104 A Street, Aurora. Interment will be prior to the church service at 9:30am at the Grand Island Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, from 5–7pm, at the church. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

HIGBY-MCQUISTON MORTUARY

Aurora, NE | (402) 694-2199
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Aurora Methodist Church
1104 A Street, Aurora, NE
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Aurora Methodist Church
1104 A Street, Aurora, NE
Oct
9
Interment
9:30a.m.
Grand Island Cemetery
NE
My deepest heartfelt sympathy to all who knew and loved Jerry. He was a loving caring man who will be missed by many. Prayers to you all as you learn to travel on through life without this special man. Please find comfort knowing he is with God and this separation is only until we meet again in heaven.
Dorothy Gregg
Friend
October 6, 2021
