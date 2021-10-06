Denton, Jerry Linn
Age 78
Jerry Linn Denton, passed into eternity at Hospice House in Omaha, NE, on Friday, October 1, 2021.
He left his wife, Carole, three children, Kimberly Denton-Hill and Chris Hill (Ava and Mara), Chris and Ashlea Denton (Henry, Magdalena, Wilhelmina), and Kevin Denton and Jessica Winter (Elliott and Freyja), two stepchildren, Caroline and Tim Jones (Alexandra and Samuel) and Cameron and Rose Kroeger (Franklin).
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 9th, 11am, at the Aurora Methodist Church, 1104 A Street, Aurora. Interment will be prior to the church service at 9:30am at the Grand Island Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, from 5–7pm, at the church. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.