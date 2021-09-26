Dueling, Jerry M.
February 4, 1949 - September 24, 2021
Preceded in death by mother, Jaunita; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by wife, Susan Dueling; children, Vicki Nepodal, Brian Bonacci, and Jason Dueling; 3 grandchildren; sister, Sue; and brother, Mike.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Parkway Church of God, 1212 E Browne St. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2021.