Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry M. Dueling
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Dueling, Jerry M.

February 4, 1949 - September 24, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Jaunita; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by wife, Susan Dueling; children, Vicki Nepodal, Brian Bonacci, and Jason Dueling; 3 grandchildren; sister, Sue; and brother, Mike.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Parkway Church of God, 1212 E Browne St. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the charity of your choice.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Parkway Church of God
1212 E Browne St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Mix
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results