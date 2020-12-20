Foy, Jerry L.



Age 85 - December 15, 2020



Sun City, AZ. Passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Jerry was born and raised in Omaha. He graduated from Benson High School and University of Nebraska, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He moved to Glenwood, IA in 1963 where he owned Glenwood Auto Sales. In 1984 he relocated to Arizona and was a business partner at Team Realty. Jerry was a life-long Cornhuskers fan and loved golf.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alpha; his six siblings; and step-daughter, Kellie. He leaves behind a son, Jim (Beth) Foy; daughter, Barbara (Charles) Huffstutler; step-daughter, Kim (Bruce) Williamson; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; along with many dear friends.



A Memorial Service has been postponed due to Covid-19. Jerry wished to be Cremated and his ashes spread on his son's favorite golf course. Any donations in Jerry's honor can be made to the Sun City Elks Lodge #2559, 10760 W Union Hills Dr., Sun City AZ 85373.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.