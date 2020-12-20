Sun City, AZ. Passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Jerry was born and raised in Omaha. He graduated from Benson High School and University of Nebraska, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He moved to Glenwood, IA in 1963 where he owned Glenwood Auto Sales. In 1984 he relocated to Arizona and was a business partner at Team Realty. Jerry was a life-long Cornhuskers fan and loved golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alpha; his six siblings; and step-daughter, Kellie. He leaves behind a son, Jim (Beth) Foy; daughter, Barbara (Charles) Huffstutler; step-daughter, Kim (Bruce) Williamson; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; along with many dear friends.
A Memorial Service has been postponed due to Covid-19. Jerry wished to be Cremated and his ashes spread on his son's favorite golf course. Any donations in Jerry's honor can be made to the Sun City Elks Lodge #2559, 10760 W Union Hills Dr., Sun City AZ 85373.
Barbara Huffstutler
Daughter
December 28, 2020
I had been trying to reach Jerry the past few weeks. My daughter helped me look him up and we found this obituary. I offer my sympathy to you. Jerry and I met our senior year at the U. We became great friends. I have so many Jerry Foy stories. He will be missed.
Donald Douglas Appleby
December 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
December 20, 2020
I bought a couple of vehicles from Jerry, a straight shooter, was sorry to hear of his passing