Jerry D. Frost
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
Frost, Jerry D.

August 20, 1931 - March 28, 2022

Preceded in death by wife, Ginger; son, Dan; parents, Robert and Zella; brothers, Jack and Ron. Survived by daughters, Nancy K. and Raymond Zak, and Kathy Frost; daughter-in-law, Diane Frost; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday March 31st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 1st at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Catholic Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
