Frost, Jerry D.August 20, 1931 - March 28, 2022VISITATION: Thursday March 31st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 1st at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Catholic Church.To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com