Porterfield, Jerry L. - Colonel USAF (Ret)February 9, 1939 - December 11, 2021Jerry served in the USAF for nearly 27 years as an Electronic Warfare Officer. He was preceded in death by parents, Larry and Clara Bell Pickett Porterfield; and brother, Doctor Donald Porterfield. Survived by his wife Jeanie Kubovy Porterfield; daughter, Mary Margaret Porterfield; brothers, George (Dee) Porterfield, and John Porterfield; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Kubovy, and Harriet Porterfield; brother-in-law, Jim (Teri) Kubovy; nieces and nephews.A Private Visitation/Vigil Service will begin at 4pm Tuesday, December 14, at the Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, attendance at the Funeral Home will be limited to family and those who served Jerry during his illness. Masks are required. FUNERAL MASS will be Wednesday, December 15, at 10am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (36th & X St.), followed by ENTOMBMENT in St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses for Jerry.