Jerry L. - Colonel Usaf Porterfield
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Porterfield, Jerry L. - Colonel USAF (Ret)

February 9, 1939 - December 11, 2021

Jerry served in the USAF for nearly 27 years as an Electronic Warfare Officer. He was preceded in death by parents, Larry and Clara Bell Pickett Porterfield; and brother, Doctor Donald Porterfield. Survived by his wife Jeanie Kubovy Porterfield; daughter, Mary Margaret Porterfield; brothers, George (Dee) Porterfield, and John Porterfield; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Kubovy, and Harriet Porterfield; brother-in-law, Jim (Teri) Kubovy; nieces and nephews.

A Private Visitation/Vigil Service will begin at 4pm Tuesday, December 14, at the Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, attendance at the Funeral Home will be limited to family and those who served Jerry during his illness. Masks are required. FUNERAL MASS will be Wednesday, December 15, at 10am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (36th & X St.), followed by ENTOMBMENT in St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses for Jerry. To view a live broadcast of the Services, go to the Funeral Home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
14
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36th & X St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Sincerest sympathies on Jerry´s passing.
Marsha Jensen Holden
Friend
December 25, 2021
Jeanie please accept our condolences. Mark and I will keep you in our prayers.
Julie Emodi
December 15, 2021
The Rizzuto Family
December 14, 2021
Jeannie, Family , Jerry was a wonderful man, our prayers are with you.
Judy Brad E
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to Carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 13, 2021
Jeanne & Mary Margaret, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you during this difficult time. Jerry holds a special place in our hearts.
Ronda Bernady
Friend
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 12, 2021
Jeannie, please accept my heartfelt condolences. You're in my heart and prayers.
Judy Yacio
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results