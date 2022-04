Townsend, Jerry LeRoy



Jerry LeRoy Townsend, 80, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Elmwood Care Centre, Onawa, IA.



Per Jerry's wishes, cremation has been accorded and no services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, IA.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 31, 2021.