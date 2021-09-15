Menu
Jessie C. Perman
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Perman, Jessie C.

January 5, 1951 - August 15, 2021

Jessie served in the United States Army, acted at the Omaha playhouse, fished, trained horses, loved to talk to the grand-kids about sports and school. He was born to Edward and Roberta Perman in St. Joseph, MO on January 5, 1951. He married Carol McCush and they spent over 40 years together. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Roberta; his wife Carol; sister Mary Perman; and inlaws, Jack and Betty McCush. He is survived by children, Tedisia, Tadrick (Khara), Jason, and Kelly Perman; grandchildren, Ashley, Jacob, Quran, Emma, Rylie, Caitlyn, Jeremiah, Jesse, Trudy, and Gracie; brothers, Sonny (Helen) Perman, and Chuck Perman; many other friends and relatives.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 ~ 402-391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 15, 2021
