Perman, Jessie C.January 5, 1951 - August 15, 2021Jessie served in the United States Army, acted at the Omaha playhouse, fished, trained horses, loved to talk to the grand-kids about sports and school. He was born to Edward and Roberta Perman in St. Joseph, MO on January 5, 1951. He married Carol McCush and they spent over 40 years together. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Roberta; his wife Carol; sister Mary Perman; and inlaws, Jack and Betty McCush. He is survived by children, Tedisia, Tadrick (Khara), Jason, and Kelly Perman; grandchildren, Ashley, Jacob, Quran, Emma, Rylie, Caitlyn, Jeremiah, Jesse, Trudy, and Gracie; brothers, Sonny (Helen) Perman, and Chuck Perman; many other friends and relatives.Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 ~ 402-391-2171