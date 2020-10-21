Rolf, Jill L.
March 7, 1939 - October 20, 2020
Preceded in death by husbands, Billy Coghill and Dan Rolf; brothers, Floyd, Fred, Hollie and Bill Price.
Survived by children, Shirley (Tony) Lanosz, Billy (Jean Coleman) Coghill, II, Lynn (Gretchen) Coghill; grandchildren, Billy Coghill, III, Jack Coghill and Justin Coghill; many nieces and nephews; loving dog, Mitzy.
SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at mortuary. MASKS REQUIRED. Memorials to Creighton Prep.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.