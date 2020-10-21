Menu
Jill L. Rolf
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Rolf, Jill L.

March 7, 1939 - October 20, 2020

Preceded in death by husbands, Billy Coghill and Dan Rolf; brothers, Floyd, Fred, Hollie and Bill Price.

Survived by children, Shirley (Tony) Lanosz, Billy (Jean Coleman) Coghill, II, Lynn (Gretchen) Coghill; grandchildren, Billy Coghill, III, Jack Coghill and Justin Coghill; many nieces and nephews; loving dog, Mitzy.

SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at mortuary. MASKS REQUIRED. Memorials to Creighton Prep.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
23
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
