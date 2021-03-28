Menu
Jim Harrel
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Harrel, Jim

December 5, 1950 - March 24, 2021

Preceded in death by parents. Survived by loving wife of 43 years, Pam; children, Jayme, Jason, Justin, Kayla; grandchildren, Cassie, Blake, Aubrey, Landen, Samual; family and friends.

VISITATION will be Friday, April 2, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, April 3, at 10am at First Covenant Church (201 N 90th St, Omaha). You can watch the service at https://fccomaha.org/. Memorials can be sent in Jim's name to First Covenant Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Apr
3
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Covenant Church
(201 N 90th St., Omaha, NE
Jim and I were friends in high school. Even though I had not seen him in years, I has deeply moved to hear of his passing. I have fond memories of our time together at Cathedral and our class reunions. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Louis P. Biga (Louie)
March 30, 2021
i am so sorry for your loss,Jim will be in my prayers.Easy for me to say, but i know he is with God.
raymond hansen
March 30, 2021
Pam, please know that Suzy and I are thinking and praying for Jim, you and your family at you time of loss.
Jack and Suzy Nelson
March 27, 2021
