Harrel, Jim
December 5, 1950 - March 24, 2021
Preceded in death by parents. Survived by loving wife of 43 years, Pam; children, Jayme, Jason, Justin, Kayla; grandchildren, Cassie, Blake, Aubrey, Landen, Samual; family and friends.
VISITATION will be Friday, April 2, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, April 3, at 10am at First Covenant Church (201 N 90th St, Omaha). You can watch the service at https://fccomaha.org/
. Memorials can be sent in Jim's name to First Covenant Church or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.