Logan, JimJim Logan, age 58 of Omaha, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2022. Jim served in the US Air Force as a B1B mechanic. He spent the last 30 years of his life as a computer programmer. He was a born-again Christian, loving husband and father that cared very much for his family and lead his children to the Lord.He was preceded in death by two daughters, Hannah and Grace; and 2 sons, Amos and Joseph. He is survived by wife Janna; and children, Matthew (Elizabeth), Nathan, and Sarah.GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors will be Tuesday, April 12, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple 402-289-2222