Logan, Jim
Jim Logan, age 58 of Omaha, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2022. Jim served in the US Air Force as a B1B mechanic. He spent the last 30 years of his life as a computer programmer. He was a born-again Christian, loving husband and father that cared very much for his family and lead his children to the Lord.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Hannah and Grace; and 2 sons, Amos and Joseph. He is survived by wife Janna; and children, Matthew (Elizabeth), Nathan, and Sarah.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors will be Tuesday, April 12, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.