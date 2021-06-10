Mittelbrun, Jim "Poppy Man" "Unkie Jimmy"
June 17, 1962 - June 3, 2021
Jim "Poppy Man," "Unkie Jimmy" Mittelbrun, 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2021. In New Berlin, WI. Jim was born on June 17th, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Anthony and Barbara Mittelbrun. He is survived by his immense family: beloved children Lindsey (fiancé Mike Jarvis) and Brian Mittelbrun, former spouse Nancy Mittelbrun, siblings Dave (Laura) Mittelbrun, Sherri (Craig) Jarva, and Michelle (Jeff) House and many nieces and nephews: Kristin, Daniel, Nicki, Sarah, Steven, Val, Michael, Brandon, Megan, and great niece Marlena, as well as Tyler, Shane, Nicolette, Lauren, Jordan, and Keira.
Jim was a one-of-a-kind man, and a true All-American. His love for God, country, and his family evident in all he did. He is often remembered for his larger than life personality, jokes that made you laugh until you cried, and his generous, big heart. When not pursuing a 25+ year career as a Director of Materials Management, you could find him doing the things he loved.
Jim was an active member and liturgist of his local church, consumer of all things politics, diehard Chicago Bears, Hawks, and Sox fan, and part-time bowler, baseball coach, umpire, and train collector. Yet, his biggest love was for fishing. He was always ready to find "Mr. Wallie," try out his endless new fishing lures, and share the hobby with anyone who was willing.
VISITATION: Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4-8pm at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd, (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 111 S. Hubbard St., in Algonquin, IL. Flowers can be sent to Willow Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the Northwestern Foundation Organ Transplantation in honor of Jim Mittelbrun. Info: www.willowfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.