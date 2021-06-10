Menu
Jim "Poppy Man, Unkie Jimmy" Mittelbrun
FUNERAL HOME
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL
Mittelbrun, Jim "Poppy Man" "Unkie Jimmy"

June 17, 1962 - June 3, 2021

Jim "Poppy Man," "Unkie Jimmy" Mittelbrun, 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2021. In New Berlin, WI. Jim was born on June 17th, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Anthony and Barbara Mittelbrun. He is survived by his immense family: beloved children Lindsey (fiancé Mike Jarvis) and Brian Mittelbrun, former spouse Nancy Mittelbrun, siblings Dave (Laura) Mittelbrun, Sherri (Craig) Jarva, and Michelle (Jeff) House and many nieces and nephews: Kristin, Daniel, Nicki, Sarah, Steven, Val, Michael, Brandon, Megan, and great niece Marlena, as well as Tyler, Shane, Nicolette, Lauren, Jordan, and Keira.

Jim was a one-of-a-kind man, and a true All-American. His love for God, country, and his family evident in all he did. He is often remembered for his larger than life personality, jokes that made you laugh until you cried, and his generous, big heart. When not pursuing a 25+ year career as a Director of Materials Management, you could find him doing the things he loved.

Jim was an active member and liturgist of his local church, consumer of all things politics, diehard Chicago Bears, Hawks, and Sox fan, and part-time bowler, baseball coach, umpire, and train collector. Yet, his biggest love was for fishing. He was always ready to find "Mr. Wallie," try out his endless new fishing lures, and share the hobby with anyone who was willing.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4-8pm at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd, (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 111 S. Hubbard St., in Algonquin, IL. Flowers can be sent to Willow Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the Northwestern Foundation Organ Transplantation in honor of Jim Mittelbrun. Info: www.willowfh.com

Willow Funeral Home and Cremation Care

Algonquin, IL | (847) 458-1700 | www.willowfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, IL
Jun
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Jim at Ameristar Casino in CB, IA. Yes to everything humorous and devilish about him. I think his imposing stature made him that much funnier. But I remember the ladies that worked for him in Purchasing loving him. That to me was the key to being an effective leader. RIP Big guy.
Peter Wentzler
Work
June 11, 2021
