Byrd, Jimmie L.May 5, 1944 - September 28, 2021Omaha - Preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Lily Marie Dixon, Francine Chakolis, Josephine Moore; brother: Eddie Byrd; daughter: Shonda Byrd-Bates; Survived by wife: Brenda Byrd of Omaha, NE; children: Torri Penn (Joseph) of New Jersey, Tina Miller, Edmond Byrd, Jimia Bullard (Cory) all of Omaha, NE, Jimmie Byrd (Jennifer) of Little Rock, AR; sisters: Irene Muldrow of Brooklyn Park, MN, Elizabeth Vaughn of LaVista, NE, Betty Liddle of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children, and friends.VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. SERVICE: 10am Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Church of the Living God, 2029 Binney St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery at Omaha, NE.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000