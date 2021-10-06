Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmie L. Byrd
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Byrd, Jimmie L.

May 5, 1944 - September 28, 2021

Omaha - Preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Lily Marie Dixon, Francine Chakolis, Josephine Moore; brother: Eddie Byrd; daughter: Shonda Byrd-Bates; Survived by wife: Brenda Byrd of Omaha, NE; children: Torri Penn (Joseph) of New Jersey, Tina Miller, Edmond Byrd, Jimia Bullard (Cory) all of Omaha, NE, Jimmie Byrd (Jennifer) of Little Rock, AR; sisters: Irene Muldrow of Brooklyn Park, MN, Elizabeth Vaughn of LaVista, NE, Betty Liddle of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children, and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. SERVICE: 10am Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Church of the Living God, 2029 Binney St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery at Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Church of the Living God
2029 Binney St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Myrtis Olds
October 7, 2021
Jimmie, I was saddened to read of your dad´s passing. Blessings to your family and you. Doug Rose
Douglas Rose
Other
October 7, 2021
God picks up the broken pieces of your heart and puts them back together again. We are praying for you.
Sheila & Glen Black
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results