Jo Ann Davis born July 24, 1934 passed peacefully March 28, 2022 in Bellevue at Hillcrest Health and Rehab. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Davis of Omaha; and son, Jeff Davis of Phoenix, AZ. No services at this time. Cremation by Chapel of Memories requested.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
April 3, 2022
I´m so glad I got to see my "other Mom" before she passed. She still had a little bit of sass and humor left in her and we thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. JoAnn was a force to be reckoned with. May she go in peace. Love to Terri and Jeff.