Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jo Ann Davis
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel of Memories
9001 Arbor St.
Omaha, NE
Davis, Jo Ann

Jo Ann Davis born July 24, 1934 passed peacefully March 28, 2022 in Bellevue at Hillcrest Health and Rehab. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Davis of Omaha; and son, Jeff Davis of Phoenix, AZ. No services at this time. Cremation by Chapel of Memories requested.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel of Memories
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chapel of Memories.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
T
April 3, 2022
I´m so glad I got to see my "other Mom" before she passed. She still had a little bit of sass and humor left in her and we thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. JoAnn was a force to be reckoned with. May she go in peace. Love to Terri and Jeff.
Joanna Osler
Friend
April 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results