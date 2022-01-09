Menu
Jo Ann Harper
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Harper, Jo Ann

November 10, 1949 - January 6, 2022

Family will receive friends Friday, January 14th, 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 15th, 1pm at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT and GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Sunday, January 16th, 2pm at Steele City Cemetery in Steele City, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Steele City Cemetery
Steele City, NE
Jan
16
Interment
2:00p.m.
Steele City Cemetery
Steele City, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Jo's passing! Jo was such a kind and caring woman who carried her gentleness wherever she went. Wishing the peace of warm memories to comfort you!
Kristi Wren
Other
January 19, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Loretta Hansen
Other
January 15, 2022
Travis, Tina, and Vicki Helms
January 12, 2022
Bryan & Kim Hermsen, Alex, Amy
January 12, 2022
