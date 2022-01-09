Harper, Jo Ann
November 10, 1949 - January 6, 2022
Family will receive friends Friday, January 14th, 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 15th, 1pm at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT and GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Sunday, January 16th, 2pm at Steele City Cemetery in Steele City, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.