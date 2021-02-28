Joan Margaret Crofton, mother and grandmother, made her journey into spirit on February 14, 2021 in Santa Fe, NM. Born in Omaha, NE on December 1, 1936, Joan made 84 trips around the sun!
The weeks and months before she passed, she was cared for in her home, by her two daughters, Christine and Kimberly Gossin; Kimberly's partner, Valerie Forero; her only grandson, Sevan Cross; and his girlfriend, Lucca Chenault.
She did so good. Some struggle, pain but she rose through it, found her ability to surrender. Full of gratitude, her smiles healing, her edges softened.
Joan loved to travel. She and her sister, Dee went all over the world together! We are consoled picturing her traveling now, finding her sisters, Dee and Marge; her brothers, Bill and Jack; her mother, Anne; and father, Merrill.
Joan will be buried in a lovely cemetery here in Santa Fe, NM surrounded by rose bushes, flowers and trees!
We wish to express our profound gratitude to all our family and friends who reached out to us with videos, stories and incredible support. Our hearts are full of joy in realizing how many people love and care for us and our mother. Thank you!
Rivera Family Funerals & Cremations
Santa Fe, NM | (505) 989-7032 | riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My thoughts and prayers to Joan's family. I attended Cathedral with Joan and enjoyed her friendship.
Joan Rosschaert Moran
March 12, 2021
Thank you, Jennifer and Mary, for your kind words! "Soul connecting," Jennifer, is truly what life is about! I wish you both well!
Kimberly, one of Joan's daughters.
Kimberly
March 7, 2021
Although unknown in this physical world, I was pulled to read on your mothers passing. What a beautiful tribute to her. I can only wish my children will post something so soul connecting as above when it is my time to fly. Tears coming to my eyes, I want you to know, you did well. "Thick skin and soft heart" is how to carry on such a blessing. Your mother is so loved and proud of the above writing. My you find and continue the peace she brings you all.
Jennifer
March 2, 2021
Thank you for your loving tribute to your mother. I didn´t know her but was intrigued by her beautiful photo. I´m approaching a time when I will be a photo on this page and hope my family will remember me as much as you´re did your mom. Thank you
Mary
February 28, 2021
Thanks for the memories, Jo. You were a dear friend many decades, and you'll be sorely missed by those you touched in many ways. My deepest condolences to your entire family, of course. R.I.P.