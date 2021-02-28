Crofton, Joan Margaret



December 1, 1936 - February 14, 2021



Joan Margaret Crofton, mother and grandmother, made her journey into spirit on February 14, 2021 in Santa Fe, NM. Born in Omaha, NE on December 1, 1936, Joan made 84 trips around the sun!



The weeks and months before she passed, she was cared for in her home, by her two daughters, Christine and Kimberly Gossin; Kimberly's partner, Valerie Forero; her only grandson, Sevan Cross; and his girlfriend, Lucca Chenault.



She did so good. Some struggle, pain but she rose through it, found her ability to surrender. Full of gratitude, her smiles healing, her edges softened.



Joan loved to travel. She and her sister, Dee went all over the world together! We are consoled picturing her traveling now, finding her sisters, Dee and Marge; her brothers, Bill and Jack; her mother, Anne; and father, Merrill.



Joan will be buried in a lovely cemetery here in Santa Fe, NM surrounded by rose bushes, flowers and trees!



We wish to express our profound gratitude to all our family and friends who reached out to us with videos, stories and incredible support. Our hearts are full of joy in realizing how many people love and care for us and our mother. Thank you!



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.