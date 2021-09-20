Menu
Joan Dorothy Gabrielle
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA
Gabrielle, Joan Dorothy

October 23, 1938 - September 13, 2021

Kennesaw, GA. Joan "Jo/JoAnn" D. Gabrielle, age 82, passed away on September 13, 2021 with her family by her side. Born on October 23, 1938 the daughter of John and Linda Schneider of Dunbar, NE. On June 24, 1961, she was united in marriage to Thomas J. Gabrielle in Omaha, who preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Kathy Griff (partner Curt Beckett), and Ann Camp (husband Geoff); two sons, Tom Gabrielle, and John Gabrielle (wife Cherity); three sisters, Darlene Motycka (husband Del), Donna Wright, and Diana Calabro (husband Larry); one brother-in-law, Steve Schreiner; and five grandchildren, Hannah, Coleman, Jessica, Sarah, and Joe. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; and two sisters, Deloris and Linda.

Jo graduated from Peru University in NE at age 19 with a Teaching Degree and double major in English and History. Her professors encouraged her to pursue a career in research, but she met her soulmate, Tom, who swept her off her feet. After college, she taught in Omaha. In the mid 1970's, the family moved to Clive IA, where she lived until October 2016, when she moved to Kennesaw, GA to be near her youngest son and grandchildren. She was well known for her Holiday feasts and had an open heart and home. Jo will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Private Services will be scheduled.

Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home

770-422-7299 | [email protected]
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
