Omaha World-Herald
Joan Lanahan
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Lanahan, Joan, Doctor of Ministry

August 6, 1941 - October 15, 2020

Joan Lanahan of Omaha, formerly of Malvern, PA, daughter of the late F. Benedict Lanahan and Rita Byrne Lanahan. She is survived by her siblings, Christine Doring of Berwyn PA, Frank Lanahan (Ellen) of Virginia, Laure Lanahan of Maryland, and Kathleen Dooling of Norristown, PA; as well as loving nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Joan's boundless energy, gentleness, and humor were legendary. Her love of life was matched only by her love of the Jersey shore.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at 12Noon, Thursday, October 22. The Service will be streamed live on the St. John's website (st.johns-creighton.org. Click on St. John's Live.)

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: The Schlegel Center For Service & Justice at Creighton University, the Kohima Mission-Northeast India c/o St. John's, Creighton Univ., or the Josie Harper Hospice House.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Her faith and presence will be greatly missed by Christian Life Community in the North Central Region. Her faculty colleagues have lost a great friend.
Kenneth & Mary Keefner
October 19, 2020
Joan was such a GIFT to all of us! Her love of God radiated from her! I am so sorry for your loss! She was a chaplain for us at the School of Nursing, but more important, a cherished friend. She's the one who got me started in Healing Touch. Over time, may God grant you tears of joy instead of tears of loss!
Bernie Satiroff
October 19, 2020
Deepest sympathies to all who have known and loved Joan. She has a very special place in my heart. Much love, Suzi
Suzanne Dagit Sennhenn
October 19, 2020