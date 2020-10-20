Lanahan, Joan, Doctor of Ministry
August 6, 1941 - October 15, 2020
Joan Lanahan of Omaha, formerly of Malvern, PA, daughter of the late F. Benedict Lanahan and Rita Byrne Lanahan. She is survived by her siblings, Christine Doring of Berwyn PA, Frank Lanahan (Ellen) of Virginia, Laure Lanahan of Maryland, and Kathleen Dooling of Norristown, PA; as well as loving nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Joan's boundless energy, gentleness, and humor were legendary. Her love of life was matched only by her love of the Jersey shore.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at 12Noon, Thursday, October 22. The Service will be streamed live on the St. John's website (st.johns-creighton.org
. Click on St. John's Live.)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: The Schlegel Center For Service & Justice at Creighton University, the Kohima Mission-Northeast India c/o St. John's, Creighton Univ., or the Josie Harper Hospice House.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.