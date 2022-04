MacLeod, Joan M. (Rohmeyer)



May 14, 1930 - November 21, 2021



Please join Joan MacLeod's family in celebrating the exceptional life of our amazing Mother on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Reception starting at 6pm with Remembrance at 7pm at Bel Air Banquet Room, 12100 West Center Road, Suite 520, Omaha NE 68144, one block north of West Center Road on 122nd Avenue Bel Air Plaza.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.