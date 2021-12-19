Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
3 Entries
I will always treasure the years we worked together! You were an amazing lady and I was blessed to know you. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Sue
December 21, 2021
Always felt like I´d known Joan forever when I saw her. So bright, informed and approachable. She truly will be missed.
Bill and Cyndie
Family
December 20, 2021
I've known your dear mother since she was 19. I was only 9. I grew up with her being there for me always. I loved being around her. I shared her joy when she had each of you. She let me hang out with her during my first pregnancy and answered all of my questions over and over again.She was a rock for me during those early young adult years. I'm not doing her justice, but I am describing a pretty terrific aunt. All My Love, Candy