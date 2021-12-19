I've known your dear mother since she was 19. I was only 9. I grew up with her being there for me always. I loved being around her. I shared her joy when she had each of you. She let me hang out with her during my first pregnancy and answered all of my questions over and over again.She was a rock for me during those early young adult years. I'm not doing her justice, but I am describing a pretty terrific aunt. All My Love, Candy

