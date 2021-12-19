Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Marie Musselman
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Musselman, Joan Marie

December 12, 1934 - December 17, 2021

VISITATION: from 5-7pm Monday, December 20th, at Bethany Lutheran Church.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, December 21st, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N 204th St, Elkhorn, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple

402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
4200 N 204th St, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
4200 N 204th St, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I will always treasure the years we worked together! You were an amazing lady and I was blessed to know you. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Sue
December 21, 2021
Always felt like I´d known Joan forever when I saw her. So bright, informed and approachable. She truly will be missed.
Bill and Cyndie
Family
December 20, 2021
I've known your dear mother since she was 19. I was only 9. I grew up with her being there for me always. I loved being around her. I shared her joy when she had each of you. She let me hang out with her during my first pregnancy and answered all of my questions over and over again.She was a rock for me during those early young adult years. I'm not doing her justice, but I am describing a pretty terrific aunt. All My Love, Candy
Candy Martin
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results