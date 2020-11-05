McCarthy, Joan Olga (Draney)
August 10, 1954 - October 29, 2020
Joan Olga McCarthy (Draney), age 66 of Admire, KS, passed away October 29th, 2020 in the company of family at her home.
Joan was born August 10th, 1954 in Omaha, NE to Cecil and Ceba Draney. She graduated from Benson High School of Omaha, NE in 1972. Joan went on to earn a AAS in Drafting and Design Technology in 1974, BS of Science in Engineering Technology (with distinction) in 1975, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 1983 all from the University of Nebraska. In 2000, Joan earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the American Institute for Computer Sciences.
Joan married John Edward McCarthy in Pocatello, ID on September 17th, 1988. She worked for J.R. Simplot company for 30 years, retiring as Director of Information Technology. She served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Wilderness Ranch Fire Protection District in Boise County, ID for many years. Joan was involved in several groups over the years and active in hobbies such as gardening, antler hunting, camping, archery hunting, fishing, playing guitar, painting, horseback riding and more. Joan's values, work ethic, skills in the arts and intellect were revered by many that knew her. Joan will be dearly missed and remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Cecil "Bud" Draney. Joan is survived by her husband, John; son, Colton McCarthy, his wife, Onika McCarthy and their daughter (Joan's Granddaughter) Maeve of Boise, ID; stepson, Mike McCarthy and spouse, Eliza Zamor of Boise, ID; Siblings: brothers, Alan and John Draney of Omaha, NE; sisters: Donna Whiteside of Phoenix, AZ and Mary Skupien of Clearwater, FL; and last but not least her dog Jefe.
Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.