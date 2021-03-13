Pettibone, Joan (O'Halloran)
April 28, 1928 - March 10, 2021
Preceded in death by husbands, Lewis D. Geopforth and Robert Pettibone. Survived by sons, Greg and Brian Geopforth; step-family, Douglas Pettibone, Judith Pettibone, Gail Ballare and Amy Nolan; granddaughters, Lindsay Stratman and Emily Costello; 6 great-granddaughters; sisters, Peg Huntzinger, Maureen McCormick, and Mary O'Halloran; nieces and nephews.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 17, 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetary. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society. To view Mass online go to: https://heartstreaming.link/Joan-O-Halloran-Pettibone
