Joan O'Halorran Pettibone
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Pettibone, Joan (O'Halloran)

April 28, 1928 - March 10, 2021

Preceded in death by husbands, Lewis D. Geopforth and Robert Pettibone. Survived by sons, Greg and Brian Geopforth; step-family, Douglas Pettibone, Judith Pettibone, Gail Ballare and Amy Nolan; granddaughters, Lindsay Stratman and Emily Costello; 6 great-granddaughters; sisters, Peg Huntzinger, Maureen McCormick, and Mary O'Halloran; nieces and nephews.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 17, 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetary. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society. To view Mass online go to: https://heartstreaming.link/Joan-O-Halloran-Pettibone

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
So sorry for your loss! My mother was Joan´s cousin ( Betty O´Holleran- Earl) Joan was kind enough to come to my mothers funeral 6-2015! In my thoughts and prayers!
Elizabeth Foxhoven
March 18, 2021
The Pettibone Family
March 13, 2021
Sweet lady. Was my pleasure to have known her. Our prayers are with her and her family. God bless.
Mark Costello
March 13, 2021
