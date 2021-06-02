Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Sulentic, Joan
March 3, 1933 - May 28, 2021
She was born on March 3, 1933 to Ruby and Henry Heidelk in Fairbury, NE
and passed away May 28 in Omaha, NE. Joan was preceded in death by Emil, her beloved husband of 66 years; daughter, Judy Wagner; and brother, Phil Heidelk. Her children and grandchildren hope to have marriages as enduring as Joan and Emil's. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Karen and Mike O'Brien of Omaha, NE, Bob and Susan Sulentic of Dallas, TX, Janet and Dan Shea of Wilbraham, MA, Jim and Karen Sulentic of Council Bluffs; son-in-law, Ron Wagner of Ankeny, IA.; as well as 12 grandchildren: Jim, Andy, Matt, Bob, Ellie, Maggie, Beth, Kate, Nick, Jamie, Jack and Katie, their spouses; six great-grandchildren; and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Dolores Fell.
Joan taught elementary school and was a Title I reading clinician for 30 years in the Council Bluffs, IA Public Schools. She was an active member of Kappa Kappa Iota, Professional Organization for Educators. She served as President of the Iowa Chapter of the National Restless Leg Syndrome Foundation for many years. Joan had a love for fine shopping and home décor. Christmas season at her home was a feast for all the senses, and a gift from her was always special. Joan was especially known as a gracious hostess of elegant tea parties by her granddaughters and her friends. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, often behind their parents' backs. In her later years, Joan lived at New Cassel Retirement Center, where she made a host of new friends and became involved in many activities, including book club and card groups. Her family is grateful to the loving, dedicated staff there.
Due to COVID restrictions, FUNERAL SERVICES will be Private. All arrangements by Cutler - O'Neill - Meyer - Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, IA. If you would like to remember Joan, please consider the New Cassel Foundation, 900 N. 90th Street, Omaha, NE, 68114.
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. What a beautiful and sweet personality she had, and it shown through in everything she did, in everyone she knew. I met Joan when she joined our tea club and enjoyed the "ladies of tea" each month as Lady Joan. Sending my heartfelt condolences to the Sulentic family and friends.
Jan Bass
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sorry to read of Joan. What a great person, and what a great family! Sure she will be missed. May God bless her with a reunion with Emil and Judy. I will remember her and the family in my prayers. God bless, Fr. Al Sherbo
Fr. Al Sherbo
Friend
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. Your folks and mine shared some fun times together. I know she´s already missed greatly.
Laure Wolever Grant
June 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I´ve always thought the world of your Mom and Dad. I waited on your Dad at the Truck Stop
(Sapp Bros) Now and then your Mom would call instead of talking to your Dad I´d have to relay the message. I am so proud to have the privilege to have known your Folks. I knew your Mother from when my Kids went to Longfellow
School My kids said she was a nice Lady. May She Rest In Peace
God Bless
Ellen Hansen
School
June 2, 2021
I´m so deeply sorry for the loss of this amazing woman. She´s been on my mind...must have been her saying goodbye. Remember her smile, her kindness, her love and her way of reaching out to help friends in need. Prayers for peace.
MaryAnn Bragg
June 2, 2021
I loved getting to know Joan both as a P.E.O. sister in Chapter LR & as a neighbor in Glen Oaks after we both built homes there. She was a dear & delightful lady!
Anne McKeown
June 2, 2021
I had the great pleasure of being in this lady's class at Rue School for 4th grade during the 1965-1966 school year. She was a wonderful, firm, warm, nurturing teacher. I became a teacher and taught for 37 years. One of her traditions lived on through me. I read the book, Caddie Woodlawn to my students for years, just as she had done. I last saw her about 10 years ago and she immediately knew who I was and we had a wonderful talk. God bless you Mrs. Sulentic,
Paul Andersen
School
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your Mom, she was an awesome Lady! Always loving, always there if I needed her. I still have several of her recipes, and make them often! If any of you are ever down south, look me up. I'm in Lexington, SC. Would love to see any of you! I saw her last at one of my parents' funerals, she looked and sounded the same. I hope your memories and God's Grace help you all through this emotional journey!
Kris Tellander Kenealy
Friend
June 2, 2021
I was so fortunate to have met and loved your mom. I sewed and knitted items for her and enjoyed her company.
May God bless and hold her safe in his arms.
Love you and will miss you joan.