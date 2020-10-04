Menu
JoAnn A. Arnold
Arnold, JoAnn A.

March 19, 1944 - October 2, 2020

Survived by sons, Scott W. Greger (Marcy) and Christopher A. "Chris" Greger (Melina); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Erwin Havranek (Deb) and Erhard Havranek (Elisa); sister, Kathy Havranek (Mike).

VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines begins Tuesday, October 6th at 9am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
9:00a.m.
West Center Chapel,
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
