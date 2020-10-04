Arnold, JoAnn A.
March 19, 1944 - October 2, 2020
Survived by sons, Scott W. Greger (Marcy) and Christopher A. "Chris" Greger (Melina); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Erwin Havranek (Deb) and Erhard Havranek (Elisa); sister, Kathy Havranek (Mike).
VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines begins Tuesday, October 6th at 9am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com