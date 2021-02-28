Preceded in death by husband, Harry Baulisch. Survived by sons, Harry Leonard Baulisch and Thomas Dale (Santi) Baulisch; daughter, Lynn (James) Devine; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Lewis) Reece.
Private Services were held.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to JoAnn's family. JoAnn and I were neighbors from grade school through High School. We met, with four other friends, every month for lunch up until last year. May she rest in peace.
Mary Ann Patton
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. It´s tough to lose your parent
Lyle Olsen
March 1, 2021
Very sorry to hear of JoAnn´s passing. I worked with her at Gretna State Bank and would occasionally run into her after that. She was a sweet, funny lady n will b missed. Also Leonard was an altar boy for our wedding