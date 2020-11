Walk, JoAnn E. (Anderson)



April 22, 1939 - November 18, 2020



Went to South High School. Owner of G-J's Marine for 23 years with husband Garry. They were married 63 years. Survived by husband, Garry Walk; son, Ken Walk; daughter, Tina Walk. She had 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. She loved to laugh. When ever she heard music she was ready to dance.



Private services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.