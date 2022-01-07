Fricke, Joann (Goldsmith)



January 1, 1936 - January 5, 2022



Joann was born in Adams County, IA and she passed on in Sarpy County, NE at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Mary Goldsmith; brothers, Glen and Richard Goldsmith; sisters, Jani Strong and Karen Peterson; and her son, David M. Fricke. Joann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Milton Fricke; sister, Deann Hensdale of Kansas City; brother, Gary (Val) Goldsmith of Corning, IA; daughter, Kathryn (Allan) Black of Union, NE; daughter-in-law, Vickie Fricke of Minnesota; and grandchildren, Cole (Karri) Steadman of Papillion NE, Lauren (Justin) Meyer of Nebraska City NE, Thomas Fricke of Minneapolis, and Audrey (Mark) Boettcher of Minneapolis. She was blessed with 6 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.



VISITATION with the family will be 4-7pm Monday, January 10, and SERVICES will be Tuesday, January 11, at 11am with luncheon to follow, all at St Paul's United Methodist Church, 324 Jackson St., Papillion NE. Memorials are suggested to St Paul's United Methodist Church, or Papillion LaVista School Foundation.



NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA



Omaha, NE 402-718-9529



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2022.