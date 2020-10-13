Menu
Joann M. Hopp
Hopp, Joann M.

November 10, 1922 - October 12, 2020

Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Salvatore and Laura (Persichetti) Spano; husband, Ralph L. Hopp, M.D. in 2002; daughter, JoEllen Hopp-Petri in 2006; sisters and brother-in-laws, Betty Lou (Dale) Freeby and Dorothy (Russell) Raymond. Survived by daughter, Laural (Richard, Jr., D.D.S.) Ronk of Council Bluffs; sons, Russell (Cynthia) Hopp, D.O., Dennis (Suzanne) Hopp, all of Omaha; Steven (Barbara) Hopp of Meadowview, VA; Robert (Lisa) Hopp of West Montreal, Canada; Ronald (Lisa) Hopp of Littleton, CO; 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Clara Glover of Arvada, CO; Lena (William) Raymond of Lakewood, CO; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with the family, Thursday, 5-7pm, followed by the Recitation of the Rosary at 7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks and distancing are required at all services. Memorials are suggested to the Dr. Ralph L. Hopp Memorial Scholarship @ St. Albert High School or Musella Brain Tumor Foundation, 1100 Peninsula Blvd., Hewlett, NY 11557.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
