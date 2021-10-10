Noel, Joann "Josie" Hapner
February 16, 1944 - October 5, 2021
Joann "Josie" Hapner Noel, 77, of Delray Beach, FL. Joann was born in Dayton, OH to the late Robert W. Hapner and Ruth (Bell) Hapner. Joann grew up in Omaha, NE and graduated from Westside High School (1962) and later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1966) as a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Joann married Gerald "Jerry" Noel and was survived by her daughter, Laurie Noel-Leon (Angel) of Jupiter, FL; and Chris Noel (Sara) of Omaha, NE; and 3 granddaughters, Zoe, Chloe, and Kaylin. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Pope Lindstrom. In 1990, Joann moved to Delray Beach where she enjoyed a happy and active lifestyle. In 2013 she married Leigh Lawrence where they enjoyed the outdoor life, boating, swimming, and traveling. Joann volunteered at the Caring Kitchen in Delray Beach where she cared for the homeless. She was a member of the Cason United Methodist Church in Delray Beach.
There will be a Private Ceremony held for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the LUNGevity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. ttps://lungevity.donordrive.com/campaign/Joann-Noel-Memorial-Fund
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.