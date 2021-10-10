Menu
Joann Hapner "Josie" Noel
ABOUT
Westside High School
Noel, Joann "Josie" Hapner

February 16, 1944 - October 5, 2021

Joann "Josie" Hapner Noel, 77, of Delray Beach, FL. Joann was born in Dayton, OH to the late Robert W. Hapner and Ruth (Bell) Hapner. Joann grew up in Omaha, NE and graduated from Westside High School (1962) and later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1966) as a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Joann married Gerald "Jerry" Noel and was survived by her daughter, Laurie Noel-Leon (Angel) of Jupiter, FL; and Chris Noel (Sara) of Omaha, NE; and 3 granddaughters, Zoe, Chloe, and Kaylin. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Pope Lindstrom. In 1990, Joann moved to Delray Beach where she enjoyed a happy and active lifestyle. In 2013 she married Leigh Lawrence where they enjoyed the outdoor life, boating, swimming, and traveling. Joann volunteered at the Caring Kitchen in Delray Beach where she cared for the homeless. She was a member of the Cason United Methodist Church in Delray Beach.

There will be a Private Ceremony held for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the LUNGevity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. ttps://lungevity.donordrive.com/campaign/Joann-Noel-Memorial-Fund
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
13 Entries
We are so sorry for you loss. She was such a vibrant person and so full of life. She will be very missed.
Melanie & Bill
November 2, 2021
Love, Amy, John, CJ and Korin
October 14, 2021
Ms Joann was an amazing person I will always miss her she use to be a mother for me My sympathy to Chris and Laurie I'm very sorry for for our loss
Meange Muzac
Other
October 14, 2021
I´ll miss you my sweet friend. Thank you and Lea for taking me under your wing and being my sounding board in a tough time. God has gained a true Angel
Diana Franklin
Friend
October 13, 2021
You will be missed my dear friend !!! You will always be With your tribe every morning when we walk ! Rest In Peace my friend !!
Lorraine iaia
October 11, 2021
Sending my sympathy and prayers to you all.Laurie & Chris, I´m so sorry for the loss of your mom
Shari Wuster Rogers
October 11, 2021
Our love is with you
Susan & Javier
Friend
October 10, 2021
Joann & Leigh lived life to the fullest. Here´s hoping they are still finding new adventures
Fred Mastalli
Family
October 10, 2021
Josie --so many good memories from high school. You will be missed by many.
Bonnie White (Jensen)
October 10, 2021
She was very inspiring, My wish is to live my life like her happy and young at heart forever.
Leticia and Bernardo
Friend
October 10, 2021
She was one on a million. I will miss her very much
Eleanor Murphy
Friend
October 10, 2021
Deepest condolences. Joann was an awesome lady!!
Jan Tornick
October 10, 2021
Laurie. Your mom sounds like an amazing human being. I´m so very sorry for your loss.
Phyllis Choy
October 10, 2021
