Rader, JoAnn



December 9, 1937 - June 5, 2021



Preceded in death by mother, Elizabeth (Welch) Stankawich; father, John Stankawich; husband, Donald Rader; sister, Jean; brother, John and 2 infant children. Survived by sister, Lois (Ron) Rogers; sons, Steve (Merri) Rader, Craig Rader, Dana Rader and Shane (Christina) Lewis; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 niece and 2 great-nephews.



A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2021.