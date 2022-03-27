Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JoAnn E. Stenberg
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
Stenberg, JoAnn E.

April 7, 1938 - March 20, 2022

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 30th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, March 31st, at 11am at Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood St. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, March 31st, at 1:30pm, Ashland Nebraska Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
31
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Ralston United Church of Christ
7638 Maywood St., NE
Mar
31
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Ashland Nebraska Cemetery.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.