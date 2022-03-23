Menu
JoAnn Haas Swanson
Swanson, JoAnn Haas

November 2, 1937 - March 18, 2022

JoAnn was born in Sioux City, IA to William B. and Adrea (Kramer) Haas. Her father's work with the Northern Natural Gas Company soon brought the family to Omaha, and JoAnn attended Benson High School, graduating in 1955. She loved participating in cheerleading, life guarding, and playing golf at the Omaha Field Club, where she scored a Hole-in-One on Hole # 17 in the 1955 Omaha Ladies City Tournament!

Upon High School graduation, JoAnn attended William Woods College in Fulton, MO in the fall of 1955 before transferring to and graduating from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. in Education in 1959.

JoAnn is survived by loving husband, Duane Swanson; children, Rick (Tammy) Newcomer of Lincoln NE, and Susan Newcomer Miller of Omaha; step-children: Joseph (Arden Collier) Swanson, Elizabeth Swanson, and Charles (Iliana) Swanson, all of Tucson AZ, and Emily (Matt) Stowell of Portland, OR; grandchildren: Stephanie (Chris) Clifford, Reid Newcomer, Bretton Miller, Simon Stowell, Opal and Paulo Swanson; and an additional three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Dyke Newcomer; and her faithful walking companion, Lena.

VISITATION: Friday, March 25th, from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, March 26th, at 11am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. The family suggests Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society, or a charity of their choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
