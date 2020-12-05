Menu
Submit an Obituary
Joanne Banks
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Banks, Joanne

May 22, 1929 - December 3, 2020

Joanne worked at Creighton Medical School as an assistant business manager from 1964-1987. Joanne was very active in volunteer work and spent a considerable amount of time traveling with her husband to various locations around the world.

Preceded in death by parents Bill and Faye Steele; two brothers; three sisters; daughter Shirlee Sherman. Survived by loving husband Robert Banks; children Brad (Mary) Waite, Terry (Gayle) Waite, Dan (Jill) Waite, Jetta (Rock) Banks Meyer, Marlene (Les) Banks North, and Robert Lee (Sheri) Banks II; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister Pat Marshall and large extended family.

VISITATION: Friday, Dec 11, from 5-8pm. SERVICE: Saturday, Dec 12, at 11am. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
