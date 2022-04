Conti, Joanne M. (Cifuno)May 25, 1938 - January 11, 2022Preceded in death by father, Nicholas; mother, Sarah; sisters, Carolyn and Sandra; brother, John. Survived by brothers: Nicholas, Michael, Gregory Cifuno; many nieces and nephews.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, January 18th at 10am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2706 Leavenworth Street.To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com