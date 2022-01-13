Menu
Joanne M. Conti
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
Conti, Joanne M. (Cifuno)

May 25, 1938 - January 11, 2022

Preceded in death by father, Nicholas; mother, Sarah; sisters, Carolyn and Sandra; brother, John. Survived by brothers: Nicholas, Michael, Gregory Cifuno; many nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, January 18th at 10am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2706 Leavenworth Street.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.



Nick,Mike, and Greg; I am so sorry about Joanne, we were friends for 63 years since our days at the phone company.She was my bridesmaid and my son, Brian's godmother. I will miss her. Millie
Millie Pankers
Work
January 15, 2022
