Conti, Joanne M. (Cifuno)
May 25, 1938 - January 11, 2022
Preceded in death by father, Nicholas; mother, Sarah; sisters, Carolyn and Sandra; brother, John. Survived by brothers: Nicholas, Michael, Gregory Cifuno; many nieces and nephews.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, January 18th at 10am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2706 Leavenworth Street.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
