Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Swerre Gilmore
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE
Gilmore, Joanne Swerre

February 14, 1930 - March 1, 2021

Joanne Swerre Gilmore, age 91, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Joanne Swerre Gilmore, was born to Swedish immigrants, Nils Marten and Emma Edquist Swerre. She graduated from Benson High School in 1947 and received her degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1951. While a student, she was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and enjoyed a lifetime of friendships. She also met and married Philip Gilmore on March 17, 1951. Upon his return from the Army, they settled in Omaha, NE where they raised their two daughters, Karen and Anne.

Joanne was active in many civic organizations including the Junior League of Omaha, the Omaha Symphony Guild and the Omaha Community Playhouse. She was a 50-year member of Presbyterian Church of the Cross and Happy Hollow Country Club. Together with her good friend, they opened The Book House in 1978, a bookstore exclusively selling children's books. In retirement, she and Phil traveled extensively. Most memorably being at the Taj Mahal as the calendar flipped to the year 2000, a hot air balloon ride in California, and visiting relatives in Sweden. In November of 2019, she moved to the Heritage at College View in Hastings to be closer to her daughter.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, who also died on March 1; her parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Ingrid and Max Andrews; and three infant children. Also preceding her in death were her sister-in-law and husband, Annis and Fletcher Williams; and brother-in-law and wife, John and Marcia Gilmore; a niece and nephew and a grandson.

Joanne is survived by her daughters, Karen (Roger) Doerr of Hastings, NE, and Anne Jordan of Durham, NC; three grandchildren, Alison Doerr of Shawnee, KS; Nick (Emily) Jordan of Durham and Nina (Rob) Sloan of Indianapolis, IN; five great-grandsons; three nieces and a nephew and their spouses.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Omaha at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Omaha Community Playhouse or the Hastings College Foundation for the Brendon Doerr Scholarship. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.

LIVINGSTON BUTLER VOLLAND

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER

1225 N. Elm Ave,, Hastings NE 68901 | (402) 462-2147
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Scott Mactier
June 3, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy in the passing of Joanne - met her and Philip through mutual friends and always enjoyed her outgoing personality. A beautiful lady. Prayers and blessings. Gene & Mary Roncka
Gene & Mary Roncka
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family. Joanne and Phil were good friends of my parents, Don & Trill Engdahl. Please let me know when you have a celebration of life in Omaha!
Nancy Engdahl Robson
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results